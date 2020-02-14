Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 6,533,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

