Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Shares of CHTR opened at $534.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.22 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

