ChatCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,210.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Binance, ZB.COM and Coinnest. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $28,210.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049388 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00083555 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,463.18 or 1.01911374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000677 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX, BigONE, LBank, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

