Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of Cheesecake Factory worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,478,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

