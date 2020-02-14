Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 130,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,353. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

