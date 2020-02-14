Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106,468 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 333,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $112,240,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Chevron by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

