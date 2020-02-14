Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 159,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,960. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

