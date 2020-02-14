China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 494,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJJD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,632. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

