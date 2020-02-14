Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $912.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $865.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.73 and a fifty-two week high of $914.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.