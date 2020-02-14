Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $921.94. 366,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,895. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $592.73 and a 12 month high of $923.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $865.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

