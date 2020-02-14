Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $912.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.73 and a twelve month high of $914.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

