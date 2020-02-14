Chromia Price Tops $0.0236 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $1.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

