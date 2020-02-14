Chronobank 1-Day Volume Tops $49,514.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00011177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $818,572.00 and $49,514.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars.

