Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE CB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

