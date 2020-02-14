Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of Ciena worth $62,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.31 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

