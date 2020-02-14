Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given “Hold” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.