Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 1,498,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108,439. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

