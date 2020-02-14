Citigroup Boosts Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $178.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

NYSE FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Three Peaks Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 190,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 25,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 51,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

