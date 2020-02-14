Citigroup Boosts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $173.80

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $168.10 to $173.80 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.60.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15,820.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,748 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 86.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,825,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,384 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,559,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 307.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,925,000 after purchasing an additional 652,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

