Citigroup Cuts Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $46.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $46.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

SCU opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

