Citigroup Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Neutral

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 317,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners raised its position in Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

