Citigroup Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

AMAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,094,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,363. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

