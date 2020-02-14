Citigroup Upgrades AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to “Buy”

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,658. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

