Civic (CVC) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, Poloniex and Gate.io. Civic has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, COSS, Huobi, GOPAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

