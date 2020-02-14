Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,921.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

