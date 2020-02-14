Claymore Hits Market Capitalization of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

