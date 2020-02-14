Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $86.90. 228,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $88.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

