Clearwater Paper Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $200,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

