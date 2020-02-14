CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005898 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Binance and Bitbns. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $49,028.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005075 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001341 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,402,233 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

