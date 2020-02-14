Cloudbric (CLB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $587,065.00 and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,468,883 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.