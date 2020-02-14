Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NET opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

