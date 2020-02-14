Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $20.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NET traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 116,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $60,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $13,928,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

