Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 4,218,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

