CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,800 shares during the period. CNX Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

