Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $60.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cfra from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

CCEP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

