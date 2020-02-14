Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.