Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,066.88 ($40.34).

CCH opened at GBX 2,870 ($37.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,722.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,616.77.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). In the last three months, insiders acquired 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,611.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

