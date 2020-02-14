Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CDM stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Codemasters Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.03. The stock has a market cap of $472.12 million and a PE ratio of 20.16.

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

