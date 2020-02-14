Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,784. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

