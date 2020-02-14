Cohu, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Cohu has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohu to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 253,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Cohu has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

