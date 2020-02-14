Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.68% of Cohu worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,987. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

