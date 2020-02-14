Colfax (CFX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CFX opened at $37.02 on Friday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

