Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 21,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

