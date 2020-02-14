Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.