Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO Sells $549,914.96 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John W. Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20.

CBSH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 369,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,200. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

