Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

ETR:CBK traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.66 ($7.75). 12,705,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

