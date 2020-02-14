Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

