Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after buying an additional 293,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

