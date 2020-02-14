Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CBD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. 4,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,600. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

