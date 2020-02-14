Comparing Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marlin Business Services and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Volatility & Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.67% 13.24% 2.16% Investors Bancorp 17.88% 6.92% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Marlin Business Services pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 1.49 $27.12 million $2.20 9.29 Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 2.94 $195.48 million $0.77 15.18

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Marlin Business Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

